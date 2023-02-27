Burgess Hill Girls’ Year 7 and 8 choir has made it through to the National Finals of the Girls’ Schools Association’s Choir of the Year competition.

This follows the success of the School’s Prep School Choir who are set to perform this month in the final of Barnado’s National Choral Competition at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Tuesday, February 28.

The Year 7 and 8 Choir has 26 students who submitted three songs to the Girls’ Schools Association’s (GSA) Junior Choir of the Year competition. These were ‘When I Grow Up’ and ‘Naughty’ from Matilda the Musical and ‘Why We Sing’.

Director of music David Black said: “The choir have worked extremely hard in the limited time we have had, so they are greatly deserving this success. It is a pleasure to see how much they enjoy singing, and this radiates from their performance. We are all excited to have the chance to perform with other finalists at Warwick Hall.”

Last week the Year 7 and 8 Choir learned that they are one of only six schools to have made it through to the National Finals, which take place at Warwick Hall on Sunday, March 12. The singers have been practising since November and meeting for just 30 a week. People can watch and listen to the choir performing their songs on Burgess Hill Girls’ YouTube channel.

