Burgess Hill Girls qualify for National Equestrian Championships in Hickstead

Two Burgess Hill Girls pupils have qualified for the National School Equestrian Association Eventers Challenge Championships at Hickstead this May.

Heidi Robbins and Darcey Weaver, both 13, finished first and second in the 70cm class Eventers Challenge at Coombelands Equestrian, Pulborough, on Sunday, February 26.

Heidi’s Sunday victory was only part of a triumphant weekend. On Saturday, February 25, she was in a show jumping competition at Merrist Wood, finishing first and second with two different ponies in the 70cm class and second in the 80cm class. This gave her three qualifications for the National Schools Show Jumping Championships at Addington Equestrian Centre in October.

Heidi said: “I love show jumping so I am excited to have three opportunities to compete in the Nationals in October.”

Darcey Weaver from Burgess Hill Girls at Coombelands on Sunday, February 26

Darcey, who only joined Burgess Hill Girls this year, said: “It is great to ride with Heidi as she has lots of experience. Hopefully I can match her success and qualify for the Addington National Championships as well as Hickstead in the next few months.”

Team manager Elisa Spivey said: “On the Sunday there was a significant delay to proceedings due to an incident with another rider. It was lovely to see Heidi and Darcey supporting each other, keeping calm and composed so they could pull off a one-two for Burgess Hill Girls.”

Burgess Hill Girls is an independent, girls-only day and boarding school for ages 2½ to 18 years. Visit burgesshillgirls.com.

Heidi Robbins from Burgess Hill Girls at Merrist Wood on Saturday, February 25