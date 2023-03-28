Burgess Hill Girls rated ‘excellent’ by Independent Schools Inspectorate

Burgess Hill Girls has been given top marks after a recent evaluation.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery ‘excellent’ in all areas.

Burgess Hill Girls lead Lars Fox, who joined the school in September last year, said: “We are exceptionally proud of everything that is achieved by our students but also of all our staff in their devotion to helping students become the best versions of themselves. It is pleasing to see the excellent work we are doing confirmed by the ISI reports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas

The ISI spent almost a week at the independent day and boarding school in February to evaluate the quality of the school’s work in terms of achievement and the personal development of its pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ISI reached its conclusions after holding discussions with pupils, staff, governors and parents, and giving out and questionnaires. The ISI also visited parts of the schools and observed lessons.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas