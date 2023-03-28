Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
18 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Burgess Hill Girls rated ‘excellent’ by Independent Schools Inspectorate

Burgess Hill Girls has been given top marks after a recent evaluation.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:57 BST

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery ‘excellent’ in all areas.

Burgess Hill Girls lead Lars Fox, who joined the school in September last year, said: “We are exceptionally proud of everything that is achieved by our students but also of all our staff in their devotion to helping students become the best versions of themselves. It is pleasing to see the excellent work we are doing confirmed by the ISI reports.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Battery energy storage system could be built at this West Sussex village near a ...
Most Popular
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas

The ISI spent almost a week at the independent day and boarding school in February to evaluate the quality of the school’s work in terms of achievement and the personal development of its pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ISI reached its conclusions after holding discussions with pupils, staff, governors and parents, and giving out and questionnaires. The ISI also visited parts of the schools and observed lessons.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
The Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) rated both Burgess Hill Girls Senior School and Sixth Form and Burgess Hill Girls Prep and Nursery 'excellent' in all areas
Burgess Hill GirlsBurgess Hill