A company is seeking planning permission to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) near Twineham.

One Planet Developments Limited has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to develop a BESS, an ancillary infrastructure, equipment and access on land at Coombe Farm in Bob Lane.

The 10.93 hectare site is adjacent to Bolney National Grid Substation and Rampion Offshore Wind substation.

The Design and Access Statement by Aardvark Environment Matters said: “It is proposed to develop a battery energy storage system that will be used to provide flexibility to the electricity system. The BESS will deliver this by storing electricity during peak renewable energy generation periods and releasing electricity when demand outstrips generation.”

One Planet Developments Limited has applied to develop a battery energy storage system, an ancillary infrastructure, equipment and access on land at Coombe Farm, Bob Lane near Twineham. Picture: Google Maps

It continued: “There is an urgent national need for energy storage due to an increased emphasis on the production of electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind and without these storage assets the UK risks either inadequate energy security or having to build more fossil fuel power stations and gas peaking plants. Proximity to the point of connection, in this case the UK Power Networks Bolney GSP substation, facilitates efficient connection to the local electricity system and minimises disturbance in terms of construction and connection works.”

The DAS said the site is accessible from the A272, as well as the local road network via Bolney Chapel Road to the east, for construction traffic. Once operational, it will be accessible via Bob Lane from the south, it said.

The DAS added that the site is within a ‘predominately rural area of countryside characterised locally by substantial existing and approved (unbuilt) electrical infrastructure’.

One Planet Developments Limited has applied to develop a battery energy storage system, an ancillary infrastructure, equipment and access on land at Coombe Farm, Bob Lane near Twineham. Map drawn by CADmando 2D, 3D CAD and BIM services

The DAS said the proposed development fits with the existing setting and added: “The proposed containerised battery units will have the appearance of a standard shipping container in keeping with many yard and open storage areas and indeed on farms and other rural commercial enterprises seen in the open countryside.”

The council received the application, via the company’s agent Aardvark EM Limited, on Monday, March 20. It is currently pending consideration.

