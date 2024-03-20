Burgess Hill Girls win seven medals in international karate tournament
The event, which took place on Sunday, March 10, saw 225 athletes visit the Triangle Leisure Centre in town.
Representing Burgess Hill Girls were: Amber Lewis, Ashiana Turney, Aurelia Strand, Catherine Imms, Esme, Genie Carline Twinn-Banks, Georgia Harling, Jasmine Topcuoglu, Lana Lane, Melissa Coleman, Olivia Diamvutu, Rosie Topcuoglu, Sanaya Mohandas, Scarlett Rose, Tazmeen Ahamed, and Zarah Bowles.
The school also announced that Julia Turney, the sensei of Burgess Hill Girls Dojo and GB Renshinken England leader, was awarded 7th Dan, which makes her the only female leader to ever achieve this honour.
Julia said: “I am tremendously proud of the Burgess Hill Girls Team – they continue to punch way above their weight for such a small dojo, and this is shown by their strength in depth. But, more importantly, their etiquette, deportment and good sportsmanship was outstanding. They were impeccable, and a great example to everyone.”
Burgess Hill Girls said its team finished third overall, winning seven individual medals in different competition categories: golds for Esme and Zarah, silver for Sanaya and bronzes for Ashiana, Jasmine, Lana, and Melissa.
The school added that a contingent from Japan, which included 10th Dan Grand Master Tamotsu Yuzo, also took part in the event for the first time ever.
Renshinkan Shorinjiryu is a traditional form of karate that is taught around the world and it was introduced to England in 1985.