Where are the worst potholes in Haywards Heath? Video footage shows damage to several busy roads in West Sussex town
Steve Robards captured the footage on Tuesday, March 19, following a Sussex World comment piece about the ‘dangerous’ holes that are still on Sussex roads after winter.
The article said: “Today we invite you to drive home the message to our county councils and politicians. Their public silence on this subject beggars belief. We urge you to send in photographs and video of pot holes near you with your experiences of seeking redress. You can do so via our Your World portal.”
The footage from Haywards Heath shows large potholes in Perrymount Road, Market Place, Ashenground Road, West Common Road, Oathall Road and Washington Road.