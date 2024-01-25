Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity, which provides accessible transport and tackles isolation in Sussex, said the minibus will be named in honour of Dame Esther Rantzen.

The ceremony is on Tuesday, January 30 (11am), at Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove (WSBH), Lamb House in Haywards Heath.

Community Transport Sussex said the decision was made to thank Dame Esther Rantzen for her ‘unwavering support’ of its Travel Buddy service.

Community Transport Sussex is set to name one of its special minibuses after Dame Esther Rantzen

Matt Roberts, CEO of Community Transport Sussex said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the incredible Dame Esther Rantzen lend her support to Community Transport Sussex. Esther's commitment to ending social isolation and loneliness, particularly through initiatives like The Silver Line, resonates deeply with our mission and that is why we wanted to make such a unique gesture of appreciation.”

Community Transport Sussex said the event is supported by Age UK WSBH and takes place as the film One Life is released in UK cinema, which stars Samantha Spiro as Dame Esther.

The event next week will feature reading of a heartfelt letter from Dame Esther. An extract from it says: “I am very touched by the honour of having a minibus named after me, but I know that the real honour lies in the work that the team do every day, in the lives they touch, and in the happiness they bring to those who ride on this minibus. To the passengers who will travel on this minibus, remember that you are not alone. And to the wonderful team at Community Transport Sussex, please know that you have my admiration, respect, and heartfelt thanks for making such a difference in the lives of our community.”

The mayor of Haywards Heath Stephanie Inglesfield and the CEO of Age UK WSBH, Helen Rice are set to attend.