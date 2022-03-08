Burgess Hill special school celebrates opening of new wheelchair accessible play area

The Kirkdale family who donated much of the funds needed to create the outside area opened the new facility in memory of their brother Francis.

Francis sadly passed away in 2019. He had attended Newick House School in the 1970s, which merged with Court Meadow School to form Woodlands Meed special needs school in 2012.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plaque to remember Francis reads ‘The support you received here as a pupil shaped so much of the man you became..’ and it was because of this the family wished to support Woodlands Meed and the pupils who are benefiting from the specialized support they received today.

The opening of a new outside play area and canopy at Woodlands Meed School funded by the Kirkdale family. Pic S Robards SR2203081 SUS-220803-102316001

Mark Kirkdale said: “We are delighted to see what a fantastic project our donation has helped create, to know that lots of pupils will benefit from this outside area for many years and what a lasting impact this will have is a lovely way to remember our brother Francis.”

The new covered and fully wheelchair accessible area enables the pupils to be outside whatever the weather and the wheelchair accessible swing provides the opportunity for users to experience the movement of a swing and enjoy lots of fun and has been very popular so far.

As well as the donation from the Kirkdale family, fundraising for this area came from the result of the hard work and generosity of some Woodlands Meed parents and supporters.

Woodlands Meed parents Anna and Richard Ball organized and ran a Fundraising Ball and Cuckfield Bonfire and have donated to Woodlands Meed for many years.

The grand opening of the new play area. Pic S Robards SR2203081 SUS-220803-102340001

Head teacher Adam Rowland thanked those responsible for the fundraising and said: “This just would not have been possible without the remarkable generosity of the Kirkdale family and the outstanding fundraising efforts of Anna and Richard Ball and Cuckfield Bonfire Society.

“We are hugely grateful for all their considerable efforts and those who generously supported them along the way.

“This outdoor area has already made a huge difference to the outdoor learning and play opportunities for our pupils and will continue to do so for many years to come.”