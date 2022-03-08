Three farm cottages and outbuildings sitting on half-acre site near Haywards Heath set to be auctioned

Currently generating annual rental of £18,012, they are among 132 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered with a £900,000-plus freehold guide price, 1, 2 & 3 Forest Farm Cottages in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate are listed at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, March 23.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: "This is a rare and interesting opportunity to acquire a former farmstead arranged as three adjoining cottages and various outbuildings,

"Two of the cottages are let on regulated tenancies and produce just over £18,000 per annum, with an end-terrace, three-bedroom cottage over two floors offered with vacant possession and in need of updating.

"There are several stores within the farmstead, including a garage/store and loft space above and various outbuildings, such as a detached former dairy/cowshed and barn with adjoining parking area.

"We consider there is potential to extend and create additional residential accommodation, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The properties are situated in a semi-rural location on the A275 Lewes Road, just south of the village of Chelwood Gate on the edge of Ashdown Forest.

They form part of the High Weald area of outstanding natural beauty and are located between Crowborough and Haywards Heath with excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A22 and A272.

