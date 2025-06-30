Burwash pupils explore nature on Emily Gravett’s Tidy trail at Bateman’s National Trust

On 19 July, pupils from Burwash Primary School enjoyed a day of nature-themed activities as they took part in the brand-new Tidy trail at Bateman’s, the family home of author Rudyard Kipling.

The trail, inspired by the beloved children’s book Tidy by award-winning author and illustrator Emily Gravett, explores looking after environment by following Pete the Badger and his woodland friends.

On completing the trail, the school were presented with a selection of Emily Gravett books, including Tidy, Too Much Stuff, and Wolf Won’t Bite, kindly gifted by Macmillan Children's Books.

As part of the collaboration, Tidy author and illustrator Emily Gravett will be visiting Bateman’s on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 August for storytelling and live drawing sessions, followed by the chance to meet Emily in person during book signings.

The Tidy trail is open daily until 31 August from 10am to 4pm and costs £3 with standard admission.

For families looking to combine a love of books with time in nature, Emily Gravett’s Tidy trail offers the perfect summer activity.

Tidy is written and illustrated by award-winning author and illustrator Emily Gravett and published by Two Hoots/Macmillan Children's Books.