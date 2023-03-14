LVS Hassocks welcomed more than eight different companies on Friday, March 10, as part of National Careers Week.
Assistant head Alice Brennan, who organised the event, said: “Today was about increasing awareness of the different career pathways available to our students post-school and giving them an insight into what it could look like.”
Jackie Doe, vocational projects development manager from Surrey Choices, said “We offer support to young people that are looking for their next steps. It was a fascinating morning meeting the wonderful students from LVS Hassocks and helping them explore all their options after school life.”
Principal Jen Weeks said “Our students were filled with optimism and excitement thinking about their future careers and next steps. Thank you to Alice for putting together such a successful morning.”
