Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting members of the public to help plant a new Community Orchard at Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve.

The event is set for Tuesday, March 28, on 33 acres of pasture land on the south side of Burgess Hill.

The town council said it purchased the area in 1993 for the benefit and enjoyment of Burgess Hill residents.

Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “I’m very fond of Batchelors Farm and welcome the Community Orchard project that will further enhance this public open space for our residents.”

Councillor Sylvia Neumann said: “Some of us at Burgess Hill Town Council have been keen on the idea of a community orchard near the water tower for some time. Hopefully, it will provide fruit as well as shade.”