Help plant Burgess Hill’s new Community Orchard

Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting members of the public to help plant a new Community Orchard at Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT

The event is set for Tuesday, March 28, on 33 acres of pasture land on the south side of Burgess Hill.

The town council said it purchased the area in 1993 for the benefit and enjoyment of Burgess Hill residents.

Town mayor Peter Chapman said: “I’m very fond of Batchelors Farm and welcome the Community Orchard project that will further enhance this public open space for our residents.”

Burgess Hill Town Council is inviting members of the public to help plant a new Community Orchard at Batchelors Farm Nature Reserve on Tuesday, March 28
Councillor Sylvia Neumann said: “Some of us at Burgess Hill Town Council have been keen on the idea of a community orchard near the water tower for some time. Hopefully, it will provide fruit as well as shade.”

Volunteers are welcome to join the Town Council’s Maintenance Team from 10am-3pm and people are encouraged to bring spades, gardening gloves and other suitable footwear. Register your interest by emailing [email protected] or calling 01444 247726.

