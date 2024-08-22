Celebrations at St Philip Howard as students excel in GCSE exams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today, SPH students celebrate outstanding exam results as they reap the rewards of all their hard work.

Despite a challenging national picture of education with grade boundaries increasing and lowering pass rates, the talented, committed, and hard-working students at SPH lead the way in challenging the status quo by achieving some of the best results in the school’s history.

Almost one-third of all grades were at the highest level, Grades 9-7, and 85% Grades 9-4. 89% of all students achieved a Grade 9-4 in English and 86% in Maths, the two subjects which open so many opportunities beyond GCSE. Eight departments achieved an impressive 100% of 9-4 Grades, a tremendous achievement from the staff and students alike!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools are often measured on the percentage of children achieving five GCSEs or more, including the facilitating subjects of English and Maths. Students at SPH did themselves proud with 53% of students achieving at least a Grade 5 (strong pass) including English and Maths and 77% at a Grade 4 and above.

SPH Year 11 Students Celebrate Outstanding results

The progress of students is also used as a key performance indicator, which measures the progress made by all students between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school.

This measure shows that students at SPH are finishing their GCSEs better off than they would have done compared to many other schools, with the school once again being placed in the top 15% nationally, a true testament to the quality of education that is provided by all staff at SPH.

Whilst as a school SPH never measures success solely on academic performance and the number of top grades gained, the school gave a particular commendation to the large number of students who got at least 8 grades in Grades 9-7; Biyona Bijo, Harry Burton, Samuel Chambers, Benjamin Jenkinson, Joshua Long, Isobel Mannion, Charlie Matthews, Olivia Pac, Julija Pleckaityte, Tristan Ramos, Ruby Ringwood, Hazel Halfpenny and Joseph Ricketts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Hulse, Headteacher, commented: “It’s hard to find the words to describe how proud I am of our year 11s! They have been role models for so many of our younger students to aspire to.

Tim Hulse, Headteacher, celebrates with Year 11 students.

"At SPH we care deeply for our students and great academic success isn’t all we focus on. Being kind and happy is of equal importance, and we believe that academic success is a natural biproduct of these.

"Day to day for five years, even online during COVID, I have seen friendships form that will last a lifetime, kindness towards each other that formed an unbreakable cohort bond, so I am so happy that they now have the wonderful grades they so richly deserve.

"Of course, these grades don’t come without hard work, many times during Year 11 our computer rooms were still full at 5pm with students going the extra mile, proving that hard work, resilience and determination are all key characteristics that lead to success, a real focus for our school values!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel blessed that I don’t have to say goodbye to the majority of our students as they now enrol in our Sixth Form for two more years of fun, friendships and academic success. Sixth Form provides the final opportunity for us to prepare our students for their first steps into adulthood. I am genuinely excited for what these young people will achieve.”

Adam Collyer, Deputy Headteacher and Line Manager for Year 11, commented: “To echo Mr Hulse’s comments, we couldn’t be prouder of our students. They have fully committed themselves to their studies and have engaged in all we have offered to enhance their learning experience, with huge gratitude shown by all along the way.

"We often talk about it ‘taking a village to raise a child’ in a school community, which couldn’t be more true for everyone involved in our SPH family. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible parents and carers for their invaluable support and kindness and wish our young people all the very best for their next chapter."

Any students who have not attended SPH are extremely welcome to join the Sixth Form. SPH pride themselves on their diverse and growing community.

Should you wish to arrange a tour, or discuss opportunities, please contact Mrs McNeil, Head of Sixth Form ([email protected]) or visit the school on Friday, August 23 between 9am and 12 noon.