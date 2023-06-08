Chailey Heritage Foundation honoured by former High Sheriff of East Sussex’s second visit

The former High Sheriff of East Sussex has visited a Mid Sussex charity for a second time to honour its work.

Jane King, who was appointed High Sheriff for 2022-23, was so impressed with Chailey Heritage Foundation during a formal visit in February that she requested another.

The charity, which is based in North Chailey, provides support for children and young people with complex disabilities.

Jane King, who was the previous High Sheriff of East Sussex, has paid a second visit to Chailey Heritage Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive officer Gareth Germer, said: “We’re so delighted to receive this award in recognition of our work. On behalf of everyone at Chailey Heritage Foundation, thank you so much.”

During this visit the former High Sheriff met more of the young people living in the residential bungalows. She also presented CHF with The High Sheriff of East Sussex award for its contribution to the community.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.