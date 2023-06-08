Mid Sussex District Council has agreed to formally adopt the Neighbourhood Plan for the parish of Horsted Keynes.

The District Council made the decision at its meeting on Wednesday, May 24, and the plan sets out a vision for the future of the area.

Its goal is to make sure that Horsted Keynes remains an attractive rural village and a place where people want to live, work and visit. Another aim is to prioritise homes for all residents and make sure that all developments are sustainable to preserve the village’s rural character, landscape and community ethos.

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Robert Eggleston said: “I am delighted that the Horsted Keynes Neighbourhood Plan has been adopted by the Council, and I am grateful to all those who were involved in its development. Neighbourhood Plans are an important part of our development plan because they enable the Council to secure development, which is of the highest quality in the most appropriate locations with supporting infrastructure.”

Mid Sussex District Councillor Paul Brown (Lindfield Rural & High Weald ward) said: “As a ward member for High Weald, which includes Horsted Keynes, I would like to pay compliments to everyone involved who has worked hard since 2016 to bring this Neighbourhood Plan to fruition. In particular, I’d like to commend the parish council for their dedication in leading this extensive consultation process.”

Mid Sussex District Council said that these are the objectives of Horsted Keynes' Neighbourhood Plan:

Conserve and enhance the environment of the village.

Maintain and enhance existing, and encourage new, local services and facilities.

Encourage development, which seeks to meet Horsted Keynes’ local housing needs over the plan period with emphasis on housing that addresses the needs of younger people and families to help maintain a mixed and balanced community.

Support local businesses and encourage enhanced employment opportunities.

Reduce the negative impacts of traffic and roadside parking.

Minimise the adverse environmental effects of new development.

Neighbourhood Plans set out a series of planning policies which are used to determine planning applications in the area until 2031.