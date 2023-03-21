A petition is asking Chichester’s MP to set up an inquiry into an Ofsted inspection after the death of a headteacher.

Ruth Perry was waiting for a report into her Caversham Primary School in Reading when she took her own life in January.

Ms Perry had been in the profession for more than three decades, but her family said she had experienced the ‘worst day of her life’ when Ofsted visited in November last year. They found the school to be ‘good’ in almost every category, apart from leadership and management, which were judged to be ‘inadequate’.Teaching unions have called for the temporary suspension of Ofsted assessments and inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Change.Org petition calling for an inquiry of the Ofsted inspection at Caversham Primary School has already been signed by more than 100,000 people.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan. Pic S Robards SR2211251

The petitions is to Chichester MP Gillian Keegan as she is the government’s Secretary of State for Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition says: “Ofsted inspections have evolved into such a monster that the mere thought of them causes fear, stress and anxiety to schools, school leadership and staff alike. Actual inspections can leave staff in tears. Many leaders leave the profession following an inspection because the stress caused by the inspection is simply too great and sadly some take their own life, like in the very sad case of Ruth Perry.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "Ruth Perry’s death is an unspeakable tragedy and it is clear that school leaders across the nation have been deeply affected by the news.

"Having spoken with Ruth’s family, we know they are determined that something like this should never happen again. It is important that everyone listens to what they have to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"NAHT has long campaigned for fundamental reform of the current inspection system. We know that at our upcoming annual conference, our members will be determined that this campaign is intensified.

"It is clear that school leaders up and down the country are placed under intolerable pressure by the current approach. It cannot be right that we treat dedicated professionals in this way. Something has to change. Whilst it should never take a tragedy like this to prompt action, this has to be a watershed moment.

"The anger and hurt being expressed currently by school staff is palpable. It is essential that all policy makers, including Ofsted, listen and respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given the strength of feeling and the need for a period of calm reflection, Ofsted should pause inspections this week."

Meanwhile Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, added: “This is an agency that is completely out of touch, and which is making claims and judgements which are unreliable. This can’t go on. Ofsted should be concerned about restoring enhanced professionalism to school leaders and education staff but they are not. The NEU believes inspections should be paused.

“The Union is campaigning for Ofsted to be replaced. This week a petition to Replace Ofsted will be delivered to the DFE with over 40,000 signatures from across the profession. It’s time we urgently prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of the leaders and staff working so hard with children and young people in their community. We need a system which is supportive, effective and fair.’’

Matthew Purves, Ofsted’s regional director for the South East, said: “We were deeply saddened by Ruth Perry’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with Mrs Perry’s family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department of Education has said that Ofsted inspections are a "legal requirement" for both nurseries and schools of all level. A spokesperson for the department said: “Inspections are hugely important as they hold schools to account for their educational standards and parents greatly rely on the ratings to give them confidence in choosing the right school for their child. We offer our deep condolences to the family and friends of Ruth Perry following her tragic death and are continuing to provide support to Caversham Primary School at this difficult time.”