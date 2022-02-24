The head boy and head girl cut the ribbon alongside the school’s peer mentors, head teacher Clare Bradbury and emotional literacy support assistant (ELSA)-trained teacher Izzy Allerston.
The ELSA programme helps to support pupils with their emotional literacy.
Head of pastoral care Felix Page said: “I am delighted that we have been able to build the Harmony Hut for the pupils here at Oakwood.
“There is more need than ever in our busy lives for children to have the time and space to be listened to, to understand their feelings and grow in their personal and social communication.
“I am thrilled that we will have a special space for pupils to grow and flourish in their relationships and their understanding of the world.”
