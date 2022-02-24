The two-day spectacle is hailed as the charity’s biggest annual event, and has raised up to £100,000 in previous years with all funds going towards supporting children with brain injury and neurodisability.

At the event on July 22-23, the team from The Children’s Trust will welcome car fanatics from across the UK and offer passenger rides in some of the world’s finest supercars.

The Children's Trust Supercar Event is set to return to the Goodwood Motor Circuit this summer

A host of other rides and attractions will also keep visitors of all ages occupied, making it the perfect event for the whole family to enjoy over the summer.

Katie Roberts, head of fundraising at The Children’s Trust, said: “In these challenging times, it has never been more important to ensure we have the funds needed to deliver our services to those who rely on us so we are delighted to be back this July.

“We encourage everyone to get their tickets now as they sell out quickly – let’s make it the best one yet!”

The Children’s Trust is the UK’s leading charity supporting children and young people with brain injury and neurodisability.

The charity said precautions will be put in place to ensure the government’s Covid guidelines are met.

Tickets are available through the charity’s ticketing partner SEE Tickets at www.seetickets.com/tour/the-supercar-event

