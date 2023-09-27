A Worthing councillor has described the planned closure of a college campus as a ‘devastating loss’ for the neighbourhood.

New proposals, announced on Tuesday, will see courses currently taught at Northbrook College’s Broadwater campus instead delivered at other sites in the Worthing area – within the next two years – including the West Durrington campus and Worthing College.

The decision to close the Broadwater campus – and sell the land – has been made ‘for the long-term benefit of students’ in the Worthing area, the Chichester College Group (CCG) said.

In response, Dale Overton, Labour councillor for Gaisford Ward, said: “This closure will be a devastating loss to our area. Far from levelling up, this is yet another example of a decade of government under-investment blighting our communities, local businesses and most importantly, the futures of our young people. Education should not be a matter of profit.”

Northbrook College's Broadwater campus in Worthing. Picture: Google

Chief Executive Andrew Green said the CCG will be ‘re-investing into new facilities’ at the West Durrington campus – giving students ‘the very best facilities’ in which to study and develop their skills.

He added: “Colleges up and down the country have faced more than a decade of cuts and increased costs, as well as the impact of rising inflation and soaring energy bills.

“That means we, like all businesses, have to make decisions that maximise our assets and rationalise our space, while offering local students the opportunity to access high quality courses and learning opportunities.

“We currently have three large sites in Worthing, which is an unusual situation for a town of this size and creates inefficiency in operation and high running costs. Our goal is to rationalise and consolidate our sites, while consolidating and maintaining our current curriculum offer, and improving the student experience.”

Chichester College Group Chief Executive Andrew Green. Photo: CCG

The Chichester College Group has stepped in reassure students and parents ‘that there are no plans to cut any course provision’.

Detrimental to young people

Worthing Herald readers have been having their say after the merger news was announced.

Lucie Dumbleton wrote: “Would make a great location for SEN school... ideally one which caters for children/young people who have complex profiles.”

The new proposals will mean courses which are currently delivered at Northbrook College’s Broadwater campus will – within the next two years – be delivered at other Chichester College Group campus sites in the Worthing area – including the West Durrington campus (pictured) and Worthing College. Photo: CCG

Niamh Arnold questioned why the decision was made, adding: “That college is excellent with SEND students. I think it will be detrimental to young people coming in future years.”

Clare Hicks pointed out that ‘it wasn’t long ago’ that the campus was built, adding: “What a waste of resources.”

Peter Kane commented: “The more central location of the Broadwater campus is particularly helpful for students who don't drive. It's a lovely building and purpose-built as a college.”

Tim Nicholls described the move as an ‘end of an era’ – ‘particularly for their hairdressing department’, adding: “They spent a lot of money on those new buildings.”

Former student and staff welfare officer Elaine Strong said the decision was ‘such a shame’, whilst Gail Fullilove fears the closure will be the ‘death knell for lots of businesses in Broadwater’.