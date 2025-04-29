Collyer's netball class of 2025 draw inaugural legends clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collyer’s Netball team, Surrey League champions 2025, drew the inaugural “Legends Game”, to a ‘dream team’ of Collyer’s netball stars of yesteryear, 37 - 37. The highly decorated visitors comprised players who had won multiple Surrey League titles, El Clasico’s (fixtures against Brighton and Hove College) and Tudor derbies (matches against Christ’s Hospital).

Collyer’s coach Michelle Peckham, widely regarded as one of the south’s top netball practitioners, was thrilled: “It’s been such an honour to have coached these gifted athletes over recent years. There was such a great atmosphere, and the class of 25’s equaliser in the closing moments was a fitting way to finish a wonderful game!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Whenever you construct past v present games in your head, it’s always a case of ‘What if?’ Well, now we know!"

“This match was a good old-fashioned thriller. Huge thanks to Michelle, our students, and of course, the returning legends.”

Returning students put the current Collyer's netball team to the test.

The game was played with astonishing intensity, with quality netball all over the court. The sides were never more than a few goals apart, with the Legends one goal up at half-time, but the lead then changed every few minutes until the exciting climax.

Collyer’s student Edie Howell said: “Brilliant game - I couldn’t work out who to support!?"

Fellow fan Jess Smith also enjoyed the match: “This enthralling tie encapsulated all that is great about Collyer’s sport.”

Collyer’s Class of 2025 Most Valuable Player (MVP), chosen by the umpires, was Martha Bonner. She said: “It was a great opportunity for us to match up against some quality opposition.”

The game ended in a 37-37 draw.

The “Legend of Legends” MVP, also chosen by the umpires, was Liv Sharpe. She said: “It was nice to come back to Collyer’s - the current team looks great, and I wish them good luck for next season.”

Collyer’s Basketball coach Dom Evans said: “Absolute box-office. Simple as that. The Legends’ basketball match was a classic, and this was just as special. It’s like fantasy league, but real.”

Coach Peckham added: “It was a joy to watch the talent that Collyer’s netball has produced. Big thanks to Steve Martell for making this possible. He is a massive supporter of Collyer’s sport, which is much appreciated by coaches and athletes alike. Huge thanks also to Becky Bourn, Dom Evans, and Miki Navratilova for their invaluable help.”

Legends’ captain Grace Hanger was delighted: “Collyer’s netball continues to go from strength to strength!”

The game was thrilling throughout.

Steve Martell, who presented the players with commemorative T-shirts, said: “Michelle is an incredibly talented coach, who has passed on her expertise to inspire numerous generations. I’m positive that the Class of ‘25 are future legends!”

The Collyer’s Sport Academy comprises basketball, football, hockey, netball, and rugby.

John Burroughs, Head of the Collyer’s Sports Academy said: “We are now attracting students from across the southeast and internationally to join our Sports Academy.”

Teams

The Collyer's 2025 Netball team drew against the Collyer's Legends who returned for the highly anticipated playoff.

The Legends:

Grace Hanger

Emily Scott

Liv Sharpe

Oonagh Christensen

Rosie Blakely

Jasmine Belshaw

Alaina Moodley

Scarlett Burrow

Imogen May

The Class of 2025:

Martha Bonner

Izzy Brown

Angie Herbert

Evie Jeffrey

Emily McWatt

Evie Mortimer

Izzy Scott

Hannah Tickle

Charlotte White

Connie Wiffen

Photo credits to Miki Navratilova.