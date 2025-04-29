Collyer's netball class of 2025 draw inaugural legends clash
Collyer’s coach Michelle Peckham, widely regarded as one of the south’s top netball practitioners, was thrilled: “It’s been such an honour to have coached these gifted athletes over recent years. There was such a great atmosphere, and the class of 25’s equaliser in the closing moments was a fitting way to finish a wonderful game!”
Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Whenever you construct past v present games in your head, it’s always a case of ‘What if?’ Well, now we know!"
“This match was a good old-fashioned thriller. Huge thanks to Michelle, our students, and of course, the returning legends.”
The game was played with astonishing intensity, with quality netball all over the court. The sides were never more than a few goals apart, with the Legends one goal up at half-time, but the lead then changed every few minutes until the exciting climax.
Collyer’s student Edie Howell said: “Brilliant game - I couldn’t work out who to support!?"
Fellow fan Jess Smith also enjoyed the match: “This enthralling tie encapsulated all that is great about Collyer’s sport.”
Collyer’s Class of 2025 Most Valuable Player (MVP), chosen by the umpires, was Martha Bonner. She said: “It was a great opportunity for us to match up against some quality opposition.”
The “Legend of Legends” MVP, also chosen by the umpires, was Liv Sharpe. She said: “It was nice to come back to Collyer’s - the current team looks great, and I wish them good luck for next season.”
Collyer’s Basketball coach Dom Evans said: “Absolute box-office. Simple as that. The Legends’ basketball match was a classic, and this was just as special. It’s like fantasy league, but real.”
Coach Peckham added: “It was a joy to watch the talent that Collyer’s netball has produced. Big thanks to Steve Martell for making this possible. He is a massive supporter of Collyer’s sport, which is much appreciated by coaches and athletes alike. Huge thanks also to Becky Bourn, Dom Evans, and Miki Navratilova for their invaluable help.”
Legends’ captain Grace Hanger was delighted: “Collyer’s netball continues to go from strength to strength!”
Steve Martell, who presented the players with commemorative T-shirts, said: “Michelle is an incredibly talented coach, who has passed on her expertise to inspire numerous generations. I’m positive that the Class of ‘25 are future legends!”
The Collyer’s Sport Academy comprises basketball, football, hockey, netball, and rugby.
John Burroughs, Head of the Collyer’s Sports Academy said: “We are now attracting students from across the southeast and internationally to join our Sports Academy.”
Teams
The Legends:
Grace Hanger
Emily Scott
Liv Sharpe
Oonagh Christensen
Rosie Blakely
Jasmine Belshaw
Alaina Moodley
Scarlett Burrow
Imogen May
The Class of 2025:
Martha Bonner
Izzy Brown
Angie Herbert
Evie Jeffrey
Emily McWatt
Evie Mortimer
Izzy Scott
Hannah Tickle
Charlotte White
Connie Wiffen
Photo credits to Miki Navratilova.