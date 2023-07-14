Completion date confirmed for new Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill

The new Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill is set to be finished this summer.

West Sussex County Council announced on Friday, July 14, that the completion date is now set for August 25, 2023.

West Sussex County Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “I am delighted that when our children return to Woodlands Meed in September, they will be able to start enjoying all the new facilities on offer at the college. These new facilities will help enable children and young people at Woodlands Meed to fulfil their potential, which is a key priority for West Sussex County Council. This has been a complicated project. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting us to this stage as we prepare to complete the new Woodlands Meed College.”

Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill pictured in March 2022

Some 100 children with special education needs and disabilities are set to benefit from the facilities. These include: a new hydrotherapy pool; 12 new classrooms with more space and specialist learning areas for music, sciences and food technology; an outside courtyard and amphitheatre for sport and social events; high-quality sport facilities including an all-weather pitch and a two-court sports hall and accessible changing facilities; solar panels on the roof; a large dining hall and kitchen, common room and a range of therapy space; and new outside learning and play areas, including classrooms, an outside gym and gardening areas.