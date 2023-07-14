NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Completion date confirmed for new Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill

The new Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill is set to be finished this summer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

West Sussex County Council announced on Friday, July 14, that the completion date is now set for August 25, 2023.

West Sussex County Councillor Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “I am delighted that when our children return to Woodlands Meed in September, they will be able to start enjoying all the new facilities on offer at the college. These new facilities will help enable children and young people at Woodlands Meed to fulfil their potential, which is a key priority for West Sussex County Council. This has been a complicated project. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in getting us to this stage as we prepare to complete the new Woodlands Meed College.”

Read More
Read more: Mid Sussex tennis courts renovation – facilities at public park get £...
Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill pictured in March 2022Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill pictured in March 2022
Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill pictured in March 2022
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some 100 children with special education needs and disabilities are set to benefit from the facilities. These include: a new hydrotherapy pool; 12 new classrooms with more space and specialist learning areas for music, sciences and food technology; an outside courtyard and amphitheatre for sport and social events; high-quality sport facilities including an all-weather pitch and a two-court sports hall and accessible changing facilities; solar panels on the roof; a large dining hall and kitchen, common room and a range of therapy space; and new outside learning and play areas, including classrooms, an outside gym and gardening areas.

The contractor will remain on site to complete the demolition of the existing buildings and to complete the external areas. Visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/woodlands-meed-college-rebuild to find out more.

Related topics:Burgess HillWest Sussex County Council