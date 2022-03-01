Heathland is one of the UK’s most threatened habitats. It attracts a wide variety of wildlife, including roe deer, summer warblers and adders.

The students worked with the Gatwick Greenspace Partnership to help carry out some important heathland management tasks, which included the removal of birch trees from the heathland.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley College students help restore Tilgate Park's heathland

By removing tree saplings from these areas, the light levels and temperatures are maintained for the animals and insects that inhabit the heath.

Student Experience Co-ordinator at Crawley College Beth Hutchinson said: “It’s really important that heathlands are given the opportunity to thrive and not revert to wooded areas.

“The work our students did will help to maintain and increase biodiversity in the area.”

The students creating space for local heathland

Student President Chloe Harrison said: “Volunteering is really important to us, as a college, and gives our students an opportunity to take part in experiences that wouldn’t normally be available to them.

“Hearing everyone talk about sustainability made the students start thinking about what we need rather than what we want. This was really interesting and it opened everybody’s eyes.”

Student volunteer Amanda said: “For me, it was an enjoyable day because we all got to know a bit more about all the work that people are constantly putting into Tilgate Park to maintain and preserve species that live in the area.

The students learnt new skills in the process