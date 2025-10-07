Crawley MP to open new £15m educational facility at Crawley College

A major new skills hub is launching in Crawley, providing people across Sussex and Surrey with access to world-class training.

The £15 million facility will help employers develop the skilled workforce needed to thrive in engineering, construction and digital technologies.

The Sussex & Surrey Institute of Technology (SSIoT) building, located on Crawley College campus, brings together universities, colleges, and employers to deliver higher-level technical education in engineering, construction, and digital technologies.

SSIoT is a unique partnership between Chichester College Group, the University of Brighton, the University of Sussex, the University of Chichester, and Nescot.

Each partner contributes specialist expertise, facilities, and employer connections, ensuring students and businesses benefit from the full range of regional strengths.

Provision includes Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs), apprenticeships, and degrees in engineering, construction, and digital technologies.

Paul Rolfe, director of SSIoT, said: “The SSIoT is here for our community and we believe passionately in the future of our region.

“We understand that the best way to prepare students for the real world is to learn by doing.

The new Sussex & Surrey Institute of Technology building will provide world-class skills training in engineering, construction, and digital technologies to support the local economy. Pictures contributed

“Our mission is to work alongside local businesses to grow the skills pipeline.

“Whether through apprenticeships, Skills Bootcamps, T Level placements, co-designing programmes, or skills advisory panels, there are many ways to get involved.”

The building will be officially opened on Friday, October 24 by Peter Lamb, Labour MP for Crawley.

The event will be attended by representatives from partner universities, colleges, and employers, showcasing strengths in technology, engineering, and digital skills, and highlighting new courses and opportunities available through SSIoT.

Paul Rolfe, director of Sussex & Surrey Institute of Technology

The SSIoT will play a central role in delivering the Government’s Technology Strategy, supporting regional projects such as Gatwick’s expansion, net-zero construction, and growth of digital industries.

It provides higher technical education through apprenticeships, HTQs, and digital skills training designed to meet employer needs.

For more information or to discuss opportunities please contact Nick Thorp at [email protected], call 07808 513515, or visit www.sussexsurreyiot.ac.uk.