Crawley Museum is going a bit Jurassic this month with a new Stegosaurus skeleton going on display. The exhibition has been partly funded by Crawley BID and opened on February 2, 2023.
It will be the first time Crawley Museum has displayed an exhibit like this since 2018.
The Stegosaurus and accompanying exhibition will be displayed in the museum for two months during February and March 2023 with its last open day on March 25, 2023. The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10:30-4pm. School visits or private groups are bookable outside of these hours.
Curator Holly Parsons said “It is very exciting to be able to offer such a different exhibition for the people of Crawley to be able to come and see.
“So many people still don’t know we are here, hopefully we will soon be known as the place that had the dinosaur.”