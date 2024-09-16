Crawley Primary School celebrates Music Mark status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Langley Green,Crawley ,has been certified as a Music Mark School once again!

Staff and pupils at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School in Crawley are celebrating becoming a Music Mark School for the 5th time after being nominated by the West Sussex Music Hub.

The Music Mark certification is given to schools for their commitment in providing a high quality music education to all pupils.

Music Leader Rosemary Robinson said: "I am very proud that we offer all of our pupils a rich, knowledge and skills based music curriculum as well as opportunities to undertake additional tuition in piano, flute, clarinet,saxophone, cornet, singing and music composition.

"Music in all of it's forms is welcomed and embraced throughout our school and we are delighted that this has been recognised by Music Mark."