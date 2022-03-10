Northgate Primary has gone from 'Requires Improvement' to 'Good' after their inspection on January 11 and 12, 2022.

And headteacher Amanda Harrison couldn't be more proud. Mrs Harrison said: “We are really proud to have received such a positive report from Ofsted.

"It is the result of the hard work and dedication of all our staff and children, as well as the support from our wider school community.”

Diptey Damani-Tank, English lead, Natasha Dunn, school librarian, Cara Howes, English lead, Amanda Harrison head teacher. Frances McAloon, learning mentor, Sarah Stringer, deputy head, Tracey Hollands, Inclusion assistant. Becca Risby-Tester, Sendco lead - Northgate Primary school children

Sarah James, Chair of Governors added “As Governors, we are incredibly lucky to be part of Northgate Primary School. "The inspection highlights what we know about our school – that it is a warm, inclusive and friendly place where children are supported to reach their potential.”

What did the Ofsted report say?

Under the heading 'what is it like to attend this school?' the report said: "Northgate Primary is a school where pupils’ voices are heard. Their views are valued; their behaviour is understood and staff have high expectations for them. As one pupil commented, ‘teachers understand how we think and this helps us to learn’. Leaders do the right thing at the right time and, as a result, the school has improved since the last inspection and continues on its ambitious journey."

Under 'what does the school do well?', the report said: "Leaders focus on the right priorities, and as a result the school has improved since the last inspection. The teaching of reading from Reception upwards is a strength. Leaders have ensured that staff have expertise in phonics. The school’s excellent library is in constant use throughout the day. Pupils naturally pick up a book to read at every opportunity, as well as exploring demanding texts as part of their English curriculum."

"Pupils are taught a well-sequenced, demanding and varied curriculum from Nursery through to Year 6. Curriculum planning is particularly precise and ambitious in science, physical education and design and technology. Staff are confident in teaching the planned curriculum in all subjects and phases.

"They are adept at checking pupils’ responses as they go along. However, leaders know that there is more work to do to establish the most effective methods of formally assessing what pupils know and remember in all subjects.

"Some pupils have gaps in their knowledge, not only as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of previously low expectations. Leaders are tackling this systematically. For example, the current mathematics curriculum is deliberately Inspection report: Northgate Primary School 11 and 12 January 2022 3 planned to help pupils get more secure with their number work right through the school, including in the early years."

You can read Northgate Primary School's full Ofsted report here