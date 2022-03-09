The collection, which took place in Maidenbower last Friday, filled two double decker's worth and a lot of the donations have already reached the Ukraine.

And Kamila Kowalska, Head Teacher of Polish Saturday School, sent an email to all involved to thank them.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The email from Mrs Kowalska said: "We are full of pride!

One of the double decker buses is filling up

"Our school community, Polish Scouts from Crawley, and people from Crawley and the surrounding area have come together in such a wonderful way to help Ukraine. The huge response to the collection of the most necessary things for Ukraine has exceeded our wildest expectations!

See also Ukrainian crisis: Community gathers in Crawley to protest Putin's war on Ukraine - video

"Thanks to your generosity and willingness to help, we were able to fill not one, but two double-decker buses, and not one, but two big vans full of gifts. All donations delivered to the school went to The White Eagle Club in Balham, London, and are transported to the most needed places.

"We got the information that the van with the medical supplies had already been taken to the hospital in Kyiv, and the second van with the supplies for the army was also already there.

The donations are loaded onto to one of the double deckers

"Moreover, we would like to thank you for your financial support for the campaign. Thank you for such a wonderful response. The funds will be allocated in full to help children from orphanages who were transported to Poland from Ukraine.

Have you seen? Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Crawley

"A very big thank you to the volunteers from our school and those out of our school who unpacked the cars and sorted everything that was brought to us all Saturday, believe me, the sorting seemed to be endless! But together with the amazing volunteers, everything went great. I would also like to thank everyone who came to school on Sunday morning to help load the bus.

"My email inbox is still inundated with inquiries about donations, but the London locations from where donations go to Ukraine are overcrowded at the moment. We have to hold back and see what will be needed most. I will keep you informed.

Volunteers help load the buses

"Finally, I would like to say a huge thank you to all individuals (Helen, Ingrida, Mike, Dean, Ellen, Sally, Joanne, Anand, Geoff ) as well as schools, organizations & companies, listed below, who joined our collection to support people affected by hostilities in Ukraine.

"St.Wilfrids School in Crawley, Co-Op at Maidenbower in Crawley, Eurovia UK, Shipley CE Primary School, Reigate Grammar School, Emmanuel Croydon Church Community, Community form Bolney Village, GoAhead London, thanks to whom we were able to transport our donations to London.

"Every gesture of solidarity proves the strength of our nations in the face of emergency situations that require special unity. Thank you!"

Have you seen? DIVERSE Crawley celebrates International Women’s Day and Crawley WORDfest