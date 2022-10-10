Crawley primary school children provide ‘huge amount of donations’ to their Harvest Festival
A primary school in Langley Green celebrated its annual Harvest Festival on Thursday, October 6.
In a time of economic difficulty, kind-hearted children, families and teachers at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School (OLQOH) provided a huge amount of donations to various good causes, including the Crawley St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP).
The SVP is part of an international voluntary network dedicated to tackling poverty in all its forms by providing practical assistance to people in need. Founded in Britain in 1844, the SVP foster diverse and inclusive connections, welcoming all.
The SVP extended its hand in the care and personal service of individuals and families who need support, visiting the vulnerable and isolated and offering them friendship and practical support. The essence of it’s work is person-to-person contact and spending time with people.
RE leader Lauren Kluge said: “During the celebration, hymns were sung, the Gospel was shared and the children learnt about the charities that will benefit from their donations.
“I am always proud of our children for the way they look to put the needs of others ahead of their own. They truly live out our school mission to ‘Listen, Love & Learn.”
