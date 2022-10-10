Crawley mother sets up a ‘gofundme’ page for her daughter’s operation in Vienna

Denisa Varga gave birth to her daughter Aliz premature at 29 weeks of pregnancy and unfortunately Aliz developed a bleed on the brain, which led to cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus.

Despite the odds, Aliz began to crawl, walk, speak two languages and is the ‘brightest little person who brings joy to everyone who meets her,’ Denisa said.

Aliz was doing well and her family kept taking her to treatments and managed to keep her stable. Denisa said on her gofundme page that Aliz has started to have difficulties with walking and has pains in her right leg. She can’t put much weight on it, which is causing her to bend to the side more which can lead to problems with her spine and mobility.

Aliz Varga

Denisa said: “After a lot of research I found an orthopaedic specialist in Austria, who could help Aliz by operating on her leg to avoid the future problems. The worst case for Aliz is that she could lose her mobility and end up in the wheelchair.

Aliz is such a happy child who is always on the move, likes to run around and be independent.Please help us financially to undertake this surgery in Vienna.”

Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination. It's caused by a problem with the brain that develops before, during, or soon after birth,

