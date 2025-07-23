Crawley school leavers 2025: Year 6 children say goodbye to primary school

Year 6 pupils across Crawley are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September.
To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Crawley Observer earlier this month showing classes from some our primary schools.
And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).
You can see the 2024 new school starters gallery here – or take a look through the 2025 World Book Day gallery here.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.