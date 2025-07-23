Crawley school leavers 2025: Year 6 children say goodbye to primary school

By James Connaughton
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
It is an emotional time for children, teachers and parents alike.

Year 6 pupils across Crawley are saying goodbye to their primary schools and are looking forward to the step up to secondary school in September.

To celebrate this, we produced a special supplement in the Crawley Observer earlier this month showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley

1. Forge Wood Primary School - Attenborough class

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley

2. Forge Wood Primary School - Sharman class

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley

3. Hilltop Primary School - Ash class

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley Photo: Contributed

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley

4. Hilltop Primary School - Elm class

School Leavers 2025 - Crawley Photo: Contributed

