NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Crawley school's teachers mark end of term with brilliant Harry Styles-inspired video

St Wilfrid's Catholic School have done it again.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:32 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST

The Crawley school has a reputation of producing brilliant end of year music videos and this year has been no different.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, and a parody of the smash hit About Damn Time by Lizzo. You can watch the video below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, they have marked the end of term with a video to the song Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles – one of the world’s biggest music stars.

Most Popular

It shows all the teachers getting excited for the end of term ready to go and features dance routines – choreographed by dance teacher Kelsey Towson - and head teacher Michael Ferry.

The video was produced by Josh Smith.

Related topics:Harry Styles