Crawley school's teachers mark end of term with brilliant Harry Styles-inspired video

St Wilfrid's Catholic School have done it again.

The Crawley school has a reputation of producing brilliant end of year music videos and this year has been no different.

In previous year's they has produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, and a parody of the smash hit About Damn Time by Lizzo. You can watch the video below.

This year, they have marked the end of term with a video to the song Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles – one of the world’s biggest music stars.

It shows all the teachers getting excited for the end of term ready to go and features dance routines – choreographed by dance teacher Kelsey Towson - and head teacher Michael Ferry.