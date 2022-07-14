The school is a part of the third set of 61 schools in the school rebuilding programme and the prioritisation process.

Holy Trinity secondary school is believed to have been the first purpose-built Church of England comprehensive school in the country. It provides a secondary education based on Christian beliefs.

Although the school started to take in pupils in September 1967, it was not officially opened until December 17, 1969, when The Queen came to open the school as it was based on the Church of England.

Crawley Secondary School bid to redevelop facilities gets approval from the Government’s ‘School Rebuilding Programme’

The next stage of the process will be a detailed scoping of the project, and until that has been completed, the school will not know how much of the school will be included and whether it will be rebuilding or refurbishing.

Headteacher Chrissie Millwood said: “We have been actively seeking for several parts of the school building to be included, and are thrilled that this bid has met the threshold for the next step.

“The next stage will be a detailed scoping of the project, and until this has been completed we will not know how much of the school will be included and whether it will be rebuilt or refurbished. I can assure you we will be pushing for as much work to be done as possible.

“This is a very exciting day for the school community with the promise of a development which will be transformational for students and staff."

Henry Smith MP welcomed the plans to redevelop Holy Trinity Secondary School.

Mr Smith said: “The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning experience, and I’ve been working closely with the Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

“That is why I welcome the news that Holy Trinity will benefit from the £1 billion investment to rebuild and refurbish 61 schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings, creating state-of-the-art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.

“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

This funding for schools will help to deliver state-of-the-art learning environments for pupils. The majority of the projects are set to be completed in three to five years.

As well as delivering world-class learning environments for pupils, the School Rebuilding Programme will also create opportunities, jobs, and apprenticeships – from the construction industry to suppliers, businesses will be offering training as part of their involvement in the projects.

The school rebuilding programme is undertaking major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at school and sixth-form college buildings across England. The Government announced the second set of 61 schools in July 2021