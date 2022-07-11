Crawley Secondary School selected to compete in finals of national technology competition

With 92 teams, 41 schools, air cadet groups, and more than 500 students involved, the challenge now progresses to its regional finals.

Now in its eighth year, the Raytheon Technologies Quadcopter Challenge encourages students to put sustainability at the forefront of their minds as they look to create quadcopters that meet the arising sustainability challenges.

Following a successful pitch to a team of local industry experts, students from Ifield Community College will be tasked with building and flying their quadcopters for a chance to compete at the regional final. The most successful team will go on to compete at the national final, this year taking place at a central RAF location.

(Left to right) Students Victor, Bobade,Nagosa Obuyuwana, Ruben Almeida from Cardinal Langley RC High School take part in the Raytheon Quadcopter Challenge, Manchester. Issue date: Thursday July 1, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit : Richard Walker/PA Wire

Guided by Raytheon Technologies STEM ambassadors, students from across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be asked to use their science and maths skills to design a four-bladed, remotely piloted air system, known as a quadcopter.

This year’s theme encourages students to build a business case during the initial design phase that describes how they are reducing the amount of material used in the initial design, how they’ve taken into consideration the supply chain implications to choose conscious suppliers, and how materials could be used for future quadcopter developments.

Engineering director for Raytheon UK, Alex Rose Parfitt, said: “The aim of the Quadcopter Challenge is to excite and re-engage young people in learning by giving them the opportunity to test and apply their skills to activities outside of their usual curriculum.

“There is no denying that we all need to do our bit to save the planet and that’s why this year’s theme, Sustainability, is so important to get the next generation to think about the most sustainable practices moving forward.”

Air Commodore from Commandant Royal Air Force College Cranwell, Andrew Dickens, said: “Inspiring a future generation of scientists, mathematicians and engineering is at the heart of what the Royal Air Force Youth STEM team seek to achieve, which is why we are so excited to support the Raytheon Technologies Quadcopter Challenge,”

“It is a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain exposure to solving real world problems through the application of STEM and open their minds to future career possibilities”.

Beginning in 2015 with just four Essex schools, the Quadcopter Challenge is now a staple of Raytheon Technologies’ efforts to inspire the UK’s next generation to explore STEM careers.

With facilities across the United Kingdom including Broughton, Livingston, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology.