Crawley secondary school raises money for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Holy Trinity School hosted a non-uniform day and was able to raise £2,500 for the Disasters Emergency Committee.
A spokesperson from the school said: “The staff and students of Holy Trinity School in Crawley were moved by the scenes of devastation in Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes.
“They had a non-uniform day and donated an incredible £2,500 to the Disasters Emergency Committee.”