Crawley secondary school raises money for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

A secondary school in Crawley raised money for the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.

By Ellis Peters
3 minutes ago

Holy Trinity School hosted a non-uniform day and was able to raise £2,500 for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

A spokesperson from the school said: “The staff and students of Holy Trinity School in Crawley were moved by the scenes of devastation in Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes.

Holy Trinity School pupils

“They had a non-uniform day and donated an incredible £2,500 to the Disasters Emergency Committee.”

