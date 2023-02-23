What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Tilgate Bakery is one of the oldest, family-run bakeries in Crawley.

The owner Jane Kirkham took over the business on Tilgate Parade with her family 11 years ago and it’s been growing from strength to strength ever since.

The bakery sells a range of products including bread, sandwiches, cakes, sausage rolls, breakfast items, coffee and many other delicious treats.

Tilgate Bakery can also cater for events and can deliver as well.

Jane said: “We have been at Tilgate Parade for 11 years now. Everyone knows us for our sausage rolls and Belgian buns.

“We have an Easter event coming up on Good Friday. We will be all out on the Parade, doing egg hunts and gingerbread.”

Tilgate Bakery owner, Jane Kirkham

