Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Tilgate Bakery is one of the oldest, family-run bakeries in Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
3 hours ago

The owner Jane Kirkham took over the business on Tilgate Parade with her family 11 years ago and it’s been growing from strength to strength ever since.

The bakery sells a range of products including bread, sandwiches, cakes, sausage rolls, breakfast items, coffee and many other delicious treats.

Tilgate Bakery can also cater for events and can deliver as well.

Jane said: “We have been at Tilgate Parade for 11 years now. Everyone knows us for our sausage rolls and Belgian buns.

“We have an Easter event coming up on Good Friday. We will be all out on the Parade, doing egg hunts and gingerbread.”

See more: Crawley bakery celebrates 10th anniversary with free cake to local customers, What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a florists that has been in the town for 66 years - video, Crawley new shops 2023: 11 pictures of the new, returning and relocated businesses in the town

If you would like us to feature your local business, please email at [email protected]

1. What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Tilgate Bakery owner, Jane Kirkham

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

2. What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

3. What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales

4. What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

What’s in my shop Crawley: Take a look inside a bakery that has been serving the community for 11 years - video

Photo: Accredited

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2