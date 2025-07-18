Crawley teacher turns green as school pays tribute to Wicked in brilliant end-of-term video
In previous year's they have produced versions of the Greatest Showman, Love Actually, Home Alone, Hamilton, the smash hits About Damn Time by Lizzo, Weapon of Choice by Fatboy Slim and Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles.
They marked the end of the summer term this year with tribute to smash hit West End Show and film Wicked.
The film was a box office smash last year starring Cynthia Erivo and Arianda Grande – with the sequel coming out later this year.
St Wilfrid’s version starred Mrs Jo Lintern-Goodall as Elphaba and Miss Kelsey Towson as Glinda with headteacher Michael Ferry taking more of a back seat this year as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
Other staff from the Southgate starred in the dancing, doing the iconic dance routines from the film.
You can watch the full video here.
The video is produced and directed by Josh Smith and the choreography is from Miss Towson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.