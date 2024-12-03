CREST Awards for Heathfield Community College students

Twenty-three Heathfield Community College students received certificates proving they had completed their CREST award last year.

Twenty of them completed the Bronze award, a STEM project that requires at least 10 hours of work. Their projects included building a gaming cabinet, making bath bombs, testing which crisp was the crispest and making necklaces featuring different elements.

Two students secured Silver awards testing the effects of alcohol on cress growth. This required an investigation of at least 30 hours of work. The assessor from CREST commented on the quality of their scientific knowledge. One Year 10 student put in for a Silver but the assessor was so impressed that it was increased to a Gold award. This requires at least 70 hours of project work and can enhance a UCAS application for university.

Award winners

The reviewer noted it was ‘an outstanding research project to bring awareness and understanding of the effect of human pollution in aquatic ecosystems. It has been very well managed and executed with the helpful guide of your school mentors.’

Head teacher Caroline Barlow said: "All students have done an amazing job and we look forward to seeing what interesting projects the next batch of CREST students come up with."

