Davison celebrate GCSE Results Day

We are delighted to announce that the students of Davison CE High School for Girls have achieved very positive GCSE results in this examination series.

Some 79% of students achieved a standard pass in English Language 84% of students achieved a standard pass in Mathematics 78% of the cohort achieved standard passes (Grades 9-4) in both English and Mathematics. 57% of the cohort achieved strong passes (Grades 9-5) in English and Mathematics. 59 students achieved five or more GCSE’s at Grade 7 or above (Equivalent to the old Grade ‘A’)

Mr Chris Keating, Headteacher, commented: "I would like to congratulate our students on achieving excellent results! They have worked extremely hard and shown such resilience in working towards their final examinations. I am delighted to see that their collective effort has paid such dividends. I wish this incredibly talented and enthusiastic year group the very best of luck in their future studies.

"I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things as they move forward. My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years."

Class of 2025 on GCSE Results Day!

Hannah Fox, Assistant Headteacher and Head of KS4 commented: "I am so proud of our Year 11 students! They truly deserve these wonderful outcomes in view of all their hard work. I wish them all the best of luck for the future."

A special mention must go to the following 6 students who achieved 6 or more ‘GRADE 9’ GCSE grades: Jasmine Clarke, Leela Groves Williams, Lola Mellor, Prasanya Ramprasad, Eva Thomson and Mollie Wheeler

We would also like to commend the achievements of a further 16 students who achieved at least eight GCSE’s at grade 7 or higher: Rosalind Adams, Daisy Clarke, Amy Crawt, Elara Currier, Gaia Dickens, Clodagh Fowler, Mia Heppenstall, Ava Jenkins, Alina Keyvanfar, Hanya Koszel, Eve Macpherson, Ayah Miah, Amelie Reading, Jessica Stewart, Julieana Walsh and Lottie Worthley.

Top row: Clodagh Fowler, Ella Macdonald, Micah Brakha, Bethany Mujik, Lola Mellor, Mya Mackrell, Orlaith Montagner; Bottom row: Millie Justice, Naomi Goodban, Mia Heppenstall, Amelie Reading, Daisy Clarke, Gaia Dickens, Ayah Miah