At the age of seven months, Charlotte Baldwin could only move her eyes following a stroke.

Aged 12, she is now able to swim, ride a trike, drive a powered wheelchair and use a walker with one-to-one support.

Her proud family has put these achievements down to the very specialist support she has received at Chailey Heritage School and their daughter’s relentless determination.

Charlotte was born healthy until she was struck down by a rare genetic disorder – Glutaric Aciduria Type 1, aged seven months.

Charlotte Baldwin, 12, is now able to swim, ride a trike and drive a powered wheelchair

She became very unwell and suddenly lost all ability. All she could move was her eyes.

Mum Mariel Baldwin said: “She is a very determined and incredibly kind little girl. She can now do far more than just use her eyes, and that is all down to Chailey Heritage and their input.

“Chailey has been able to help Charlotte in a multitude of ways. She leads a really active life now which is incredible. With support, she is able to go swimming, ride her bike and use a stander.

“For once in her life, I can take a deep breath and just enjoy being her mum and seeing her achievements.

“She now uses WhatsApp and everyone knows when she sends me a message because I get so excited and show everyone around me.”

Mariel says Charlotte being at Chailey ‘just fills her with hope’. She said: “Thanks to Chailey, I believe that she will become a valid member of society.

“She is comfortable being cared for and she sees her friends being cared for as well, so she doesn’t have an issue with it. She will have peace in her life.”

Julie Tilbury, one of the specialist teachers at Chailey Heritage School said that the children and young people at Chailey Heritage get exactly what they need, and their achievements are amazing.

Julie said: “They are treated with dignity and respect and we support them to be as independent as possible. They get the physical activity they need and the support that they need. They might learn to do something by themselves, or they may direct someone to help them do it. We support them alongside the child, with the child, and not to the child. That is really, really important.

“All staff at Chailey have a passion to get the best out of life for the children here. You won't find anyone here who doesn't have that passion.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential. Visit www.chf.org.uk.