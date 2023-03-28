Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
19 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
6 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Determined young dancer from Burgess Hill Girls wins national ballet competition

A determined young dancer from Burgess Hill Girls has been announced the winner of a national ballet competition.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST

Mirabelle Hogan, 11, won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London.

Her grand final victory comes after she made it through the qualifiers at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mirabelle said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the Performance Platform and meeting all the judges. It was such a nice venue and I enjoyed learning and performing the two new dances. It was a big surprise to come first place. I wish I could do it all again.”

Most Popular
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London

Currently in Year 6, this was Mirabelle’s first year in the Pre-Vocational age group for Year 6 and 7 boys and girls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Battery energy storage system could be built at this West Sussex village near a ...

The competition is organised by The Performance Platform to give dance students the chance to perform for renowned ballet professionals. The judges and guests at the 2023 Grand Finals included Kate Coyne, artistic director at the Central School of Ballet, and Jo Meredith, creative director for National Youth Ballet.

Mirabelle won scholarships to two ballet programmes and mentorship from the artistic director of Performance Platform, Emma Northmore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London
Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London

Heather Cavanagh, head of Burgess Hill Girls Prep School, said: “It is a genuine pleasure for us all to celebrate Mirabelle’s success.”

She said: “With her hard work and determination to succeed I am sure she will fulfil her ambition.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mirabelle is set to continue rehearsals with the London Children’s Ballet and will perform in Snow White at Saddlers Wells in April. In September she will be joining Year 7 at the Royal Ballet School.

Burgess Hill GirlsLondon