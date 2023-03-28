A determined young dancer from Burgess Hill Girls has been announced the winner of a national ballet competition.

Mirabelle Hogan, 11, won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London.

Her grand final victory comes after she made it through the qualifiers at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in 2022.

Mirabelle said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the Performance Platform and meeting all the judges. It was such a nice venue and I enjoyed learning and performing the two new dances. It was a big surprise to come first place. I wish I could do it all again.”

Mirabelle Hogan from Burgess Hill Girls won the Performance Platform’s Pre-Vocational National Classical Ballet Competition at the Royal College of Music in London

Currently in Year 6, this was Mirabelle’s first year in the Pre-Vocational age group for Year 6 and 7 boys and girls.

The competition is organised by The Performance Platform to give dance students the chance to perform for renowned ballet professionals. The judges and guests at the 2023 Grand Finals included Kate Coyne, artistic director at the Central School of Ballet, and Jo Meredith, creative director for National Youth Ballet.

Mirabelle won scholarships to two ballet programmes and mentorship from the artistic director of Performance Platform, Emma Northmore.

Heather Cavanagh, head of Burgess Hill Girls Prep School, said: “It is a genuine pleasure for us all to celebrate Mirabelle’s success.”

She said: “With her hard work and determination to succeed I am sure she will fulfil her ambition.”

