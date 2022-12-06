Angmering students say their eyes have been opened to homelessness and how it affects people in our community, after taking part in a charity sleep out for Turning Tides. The group of sixth form students at The Angmering School teamed up with the National Citizen Service to raise awareness of issues affecting the homeless.

The Angmering Sixth Form Sleep Out on Friday, November 25, raised £400 and as a result, the students were invited to Turning Tides' Littlehampton Hub on Monday, December 5, for a celebration. Kai Oliver Page said: "I personally learned a lot about homelessness and how it affects people in our community. It was also amazing to see what Turning Tides is actually doing and how the money we’ve raised is helping them. Turns out that we have essentially paid for breakfast for about 20 rough sleepers for two to three months!"

The sleep out followed the group's NCS summer experience, where the GCSE students created a lasting legacy with their Pebble For Your Thoughts project focusing on mental health, including a Beach Campaign Day in Littlehampton and designing a mural for the school to help other students in future.

Those who remained at The Angmering School for A-levels were invited to get together with NCSE again for another charity event, this time for Turning Tides. Kai said: "We planned and took part in the sleep out at our school and it was a smashing success. The team and I are planning on possibly doing another sleep out at the school in January or February. In my opinion, it’s a very eye-opening experience and albeit being like the glamping of homelessness, it was difficult."

To support the students' fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/page/charity-leads-1667992491207 Turning Tides is the largest provider of support for homeless men and women in West Sussex. For more than 28 years, the Worthing-based charity has continued to grow and develop a wide range of services to meet the individual needs of those accessing its support. Turning Tides believes everyone has the right to a home and supports people at every stage in their journey out of homelessness. The charity brings together compassionate individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to transform the lives of people in the local community.

1. Angmering Sixth Form Sleep-Out Students from The Angmering School worked with NCS to organise a charity event for Turning Tides and raised £400 Photo: The Angmering School Photo Sales

