Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft in the running for top visitor award

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft

The East Sussex museum is a finalist for Small Visitor Attraction of the Year in the Beautiful South Tourism Awards.

Steph Fuller, director and CEO of Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft, said: "We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for the best Small Visitor Attraction award. It’s a tribute to our fantastic visitor services team and volunteers that we managed to maintain our outstanding visitor welcome despite all the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years."

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft has been recognised for its work creating high-quality cultural experiences over the past two years, including #CreateToRelate, a free digital programme of workshops and events promoting wellbeing through craft, which ran across the three national lockdowns. The nomination also acknowledges the outstanding visitor experience provided upon reopening, as well as innovative adaptations made to safely accommodate visitors during this time, such as the launch of Quiet Sessions for clinically vulnerable visitors. The museum was also recognised for the special extra touches on offer, such as the volunteer-run Dye Garden which houses a range of plants that can be used for natural dyeing.

As finalists, the museum will receive either the bronze, silver or gold award. The Beautiful South Awards are organised by Tourism South East, and the winners will be announced in April.

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft is home to a permanent collection that showcases the work of artists and craftspeople living and working in Ditchling – a village which nurtured some of the 20th century’s most innovative and creative ideas in crafts and design. Individuals represented in the museum collection include Eric Gill, Edward Johnston, Ethel Mairet, David Jones and Frank Brangwyn. The museum also hosts exhibitions of contemporary work.

Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft, Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling, East Sussex, BN6 8SP. Open Wednesday 10:30am - 5pm. Thursday - Sunday 10:30am - 5pm. Pre book tickets: www.ditchlingmuseumartcraft.org.uk

