East Sussex College opens new creative skills studio in Lewes in partnership with Charleston

A nationally significant development in creative education has been launched in partnership with Charleston, as Lewes’ new cultural space becomes home to a new Creative Skills Studio for East Sussex College students.

The partnership between Charleston and East Sussex College nurtures the next generation of creative careers – from film directors to curators, event producers, fashion designers, content creators and graphic designers.

Since Charleston in Lewes opened to the public last autumn, over 110,000 visitors have used the building, and more than 2000 young people and families have participated in creative workshops in the Learning Studio.

Every year, over 700 students take part in creative courses in Lewes, and East Sussex College is committed to ensuring that each graduate leaves the college ready for a career in the creative industries - a sector that contributes £125 billion to the national economy and is internationally recognised as one of Britain's most celebrated industries.

This unique partnership places students inside a working arts institution, where they gain real-world skills by collaborating with Charleston’s curators and creatives on live projects.

Responding to industry briefs, students develop key employability and soft skills across disciplines such as podcast production, exhibition design, and curation, setting a new benchmark for creative education and career readiness.

Nathaniel Hepburn, Director of Charleston, says,

“Working with East Sussex College we are excited that Charleston has become one of the only museums in the country to have an FE college embedded on its campus in our new venue in central Lewes. 700 students a year will get amazing access to the creative industries and Charleston can support hundreds of young people who might not normally visit a cultural centre to become our new ambassadors, volunteers, colleagues and visitors.”

Rebecca Conroy, Principal of East Sussex College Group, states,

“It is so exciting that through this partnership, our students will gain meaningful employment experience, working with industry professionals to develop professional skills while working on real-world projects in Charleston's dynamic working environment.”

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, adds,

“It is extraordinary to believe that less than two years into this new cultural centre in Lewes, we are not just seeing thousands of visitors coming to the town and spending money on our High Street, but we are also able to give our young people this opportunity through the creation of a Creative Skills Studio.”

