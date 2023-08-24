Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford GCSE results: Here are the latest updates from local schools

Here are all the latest updates as schools send in their GCSE results.

Eastbourne College is celebrating again today (Thursday, August 24) as pupils receive their GCSE results, with the proportion of grades achieved at 7, 8 or 9 (equivalent to A or A*) at 57 per cent – an improvement on grades achieved at this level in 2019 and the school’s best performance by this measure since 2017, excluding the Covid-affected years.

More than a third of all grades were 9 or 8 – equivalent to an A* under the previous grading system.

A spokesperson from the school said: “It comes after predictions that the number of top grades awarded nationally would fall significantly this year, and this year’s excellent results shows pupils’ resilience in coping with tough exam conditions."

Eighteen pupils achieved a clean sweep of GCSE results with every subject awarded at grade 7-9 - equivalent to straight A grades in all subjects.

The spokesperson added: “Some of the highest grades were achieved in modern languages, bucking the national decline in pupils committing to language learning, 66 per cent of all grades across modern languages were the top grade of 9. History saw more than half its grades awarded at 8 or 9 and 85 per cent of grades across the three separate sciences were 7, 8 or 9. Ninety per cent of grades awarded to pupils taking early GCSEs in Years 9 and 10 were awarded at grade 9.”

Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “This year we had a bumper number of exam entries at 1,257 - up a quarter on the last two years – which demonstrates the college’s growing popularity and the breadth of subjects we offer at GCSE.

“This year’s cohort has shown great resilience in the face of significant challenges and disruption. The pandemic was in full swing as they were selecting their options and starting to prepare for their GCSEs.

“We are very proud of our pupils’ academic success – just as we are proud of all their achievements outside the classroom. This year’s results come off the back of a superb season for tennis and cricket, with our players securing county and national wins, plus national arts awards for our design talent.”

Seaford Head School:

Students at Seaford Head School are once again celebrating excellent GCSE results.

Headteacher Bob Ellis said: “I am so proud of this group of young people. Their education was disrupted the most by the pandemic, as after the lockdowns they were restricted to a zone within the school as they started their GCSEs. The way that they have overcome these challenges and pulled together as a group is truly inspirational. I would also like to thank our fantastic staff. These results and the staggering A-Level results from last week highlight how their efforts make a huge difference to our young people’s life chances.”

With three out of four students achieving a grade 4 in both English and maths, and more than 95 per cent of students achieving five GCSE grades, the whole cohort is celebrating.

Top individual achievers include Elias Webber, Taylor Collins, Amelie Procter and Sidney Brooks who secured 32 grade 9s between them.

Jago Mather, Edward Moakes, Taylor Collins and Harry Burch also secured 11 GCSEs at grades 7-9 whilst Xin Shi, Logan Rutherford and Olivia Ruckes are celebrating making the most academic progress since joining the school.

Head of year for the group Bess Novitt said: “It has been such a positive outcome following the journey for this year group and I loved being their head of year. They have been so determined and been fantastically supported by their parents and carers. Before today, my proudest moment had been seeing the year group come together for the celebration at the school prom, but this surpasses that. They have worked so hard to secure the outcomes that will see them onto the next stage of their education and they fully deserve the golden future that awaits them.”

Amelie Procter, who secured nine GCSEs at grade 9 and will be studying French, psychology and English at Seaford Head Sixth Form, added: “I am so happy today and I can’t wait to get started on my A-Levels. I heard that four students from Seaford made it to Oxford this year and that is a pathway that I would like to follow.”

East Sussex County Coucil:

Lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability at East Sussex County Council Bob Standley said: “Our young people have worked hard to ensure that they were well prepared for their examinations and this is reflected in the results that they have received today.

“It’s wonderful to see the achievement of our students in East Sussex and it’s a huge credit to their hard work and dedication to their studies.

“I’d like to thank their parents and carers, teachers, school governors and support staff for playing such a vital role in helping our young people achieve their results today.

“The commitment shown by students across East Sussex will provide them with a solid foundation on which to continue their studies and build their future careers. I'd like to wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Cllr Standley added: “Coming out of the pandemic we are aware of increased numbers of children and young people experiencing difficulties with emotional wellbeing and mental health. Support is available to those who may be struggling, including perhaps in some cases as a response to exam results and next steps. I would encourage people to seek help if they need to.”

1 . GCSE results Xin Shi, Yufan Shi and Hamish Mathewson from Seaford Head School Photo: Seaford Head School

2 . GCSE results Olivia Ruckes, Sevyn Vitelli and Amelie Proctor from Seaford Head School Photo: Seaford Head School

3 . GCSE results Sidney Brookes from Seaford Head School Photo: Seaford Head School

4 . GCSE results Eastbourne College Photo: Eastbourne College