Eastbourne primary school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Schools are judged on five categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School, in Tutts Barn Lane, was inspected on February 22-23 and rated as ‘good’ in all categories, giving it an overall rating of ‘good’.

Headteacher Paul Beverton said, “We are extremely proud of the report and would like to thank all of the school community who have played a part in achieving ‘good’. It is the first Ofsted report we have had as an amalgamated all through primary school and a great foundation to build on for all our children and their future opportunities.”

The report said, "Pupils enjoy learning in this friendly and compassionate community. Everyone is included and feels like they belong. Each morning, pupils arrive with happy smiles. They are excited to see their friends and teachers.

"Pupils are encouraged to be independent and responsible. Children in early years show thought and care towards others. Pupils are proud of the leadership roles they hold. These include sports leaders, liturgy leaders, school prefects and school council representatives. They enjoy taking part in the different clubs and activities that are available.”

It also praised staff, saying they are ‘deeply committed to ensuring that each pupil flourishes and succeeds in everything they do’.

On the subject of students with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) the report says, “Leaders ensure that all pupils, including those with SEND, benefit from an interesting, broad and stimulating curriculum. In most subjects, leaders have identified clearly the essential knowledge they want pupils to learn.”

Despite this, the Ofsted inspector did note there was an area for the school to improve on.

The report said, “Leaders have not made sure that the curriculum in history, art and geography is sufficiently well sequenced. Pupils do not learn as well as they could in these subjects. However, it is clear that leaders are already taking action to address this. For this reason, the transitional arrangements have been applied.”

To view the full report go to https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/