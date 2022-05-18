Hailsham school rated 'outstanding' in three areas

Ofsted gave Burfield Academy in Oaklands Way the ‘outstanding’ rating for leadership and management, personal develop and behaviour and attitudes.

The school received an ‘good’ rating overall.

The report from the January inspection reads, “Pupils’ behaviour in classes and around the school is excellent.

Miss Marshall (assistant headteacher – far left), Mrs Kind (head of school – far right) and a group of Burfield pupils

"Leaders have carefully considered how to help pupils grow into responsible citizens.

"Personal development is a priority. Respect, manners and courtesy are evident in pupils you meet.”

The report said pupils know expectations are high within the school.

It continues, “Everybody works to help them do their best in every aspect of school life.

"Pupils exude pride in themselves, their school and their work.

"They achieve well and develop the attributes they need to continue to thrive in the future.”

Burfield Academy said it is one of four schools in Hailsham which are part of STEP Academy Trust – all of which have been judged as good with outstanding leadership since joining the trust.

Executive headteacher Jeremy Meek said, “We are extremely proud of this Ofsted [report] which recognises the exceptional work the children and STEP staff at Burfield put in every day.

"As a trust, we work in a way that ensures our pupils have access to highly-skilled experts from across the local STEP schools and wider trust, which only makes the provision even stronger.