Eastbourne school helps to deliver 3 million cycling hours with Bikeability

The Bikeability Trust reveals that in 2024–25 it delivered almost 3 million hours of cycling for schoolchildren. This includes almost half a million hours in the South East alone – No.2 across all the English regions – with a little help from Pashley Down Infant School in Eastbourne

In its new report Beyond the School Gates, The Bikeability Trust reveals children in the South East came second of all the regions in terms of the most time spent cycling, with 86,081 children from 1,855 schools racking up 457,428 hours at the pedals from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

The region was narrowly beaten to the top spot by the North West, which clocked 499,481 hours from 91,899 children and 1,949 schools.

Overall, British children spent almost 3 million hours cycling with the Department for Transport’s flagship national cycle training programme for schoolchildren, delivered by The Bikeability Trust.

EYFS meet the Bikeability balance cycles

“It’s great to see the children’s confidence grow during the sessions and for some children, it’s their first time on a cycle. And after the sessions, we have children riding their cycles to school who didn’t before. As a school, we choose to have Bikeability sessions as it is a life skill and we can give all children the opportunity to learn to ride,”says Clare Butler, EYFS Lead and PE coordinator at Pashley Down Infant School, Eastbourne.

The Trust’s Get Cycling in Schools programme also upskilled 200 teachers in the South East to teach cycle training during the school day, supplying fleets of balance bikes and helmets to schools across the region to help embed active travel into the school day.

How Sussex cycle training helps the nation’s health and safety goals

Beyond the School Gates outlines how Bikeability cycle training figures and the Trust’s wider projects are delivering benefits for the nation that closely align with Government goals:

Year 1 cycling skills Bikeability training at Pashley Down Infant School

10 Year Health Plan: with Get Cycling in Schools, we train teachers and equip schools to help embed cycling into the school day. In 2024-25, over 21,000 children benefitted[i]

with Get Cycling in Schools, we train teachers and equip schools to help embed cycling into the school day. In 2024-25, over 21,000 children benefitted[i] Upcoming Road Safety Strategy: increased Bikeability Level 2 training is statistically associated with fewer people being killed and seriously injured (KSI) on the road[ii]

increased Bikeability Level 2 training is statistically associated with fewer people being killed and seriously injured (KSI) on the road[ii] New Mayoral Active Travel Network: after completing Bikeability, children were five times more likely to express an intention to cycle[iii]

after completing Bikeability, children were five times more likely to express an intention to cycle[iii] 50% of all short journeys walked, wheeled or cycled by 2030: riders who do Bikeability Level 2 in Years 5–6 are more likely to walk or cycle in future[iv]

The Bikeability Trust Chief Executive Emily Cherry said: “As we approach almost six million children trained, it’s clear we’re delivering on our mission to activate a nation of cyclists. This year’s report shows how we’re increasing access to cycles for those one in four children who still don’t have their own, and inspiring children with skills and confidence for a lifetime.”

Active Travel England National Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman CBE said: “Cycling is for every child, which is why inclusion is at the heart of what Bikeability does. And why ATE is committed to working with councils and combined authorities to create safe, accessible walking, wheeling and cycling routes for children to use and enjoy for decades to come.”

Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood said: “Learning to ride a bike is a gateway to independence, confidence, and freedom for young people. I’m incredibly proud of the work the Bikeability Trust does, ensuring every child feels safe, supported, and empowered as they learn to ride.

“We’re also putting young people at the heart of our Active Travel mission, delivering a new Active Travel Junior Inspectors scheme which allows children to shape walking and cycling routes. This, alongside our £300m investment, will help councils make smarter decisions, improve local infrastructure, and support our Plan for Change by boosting local economies and easing pressure on the NHS.”

