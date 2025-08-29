Eastbourne schools receive environmental book donation from Classic Cottages

More than 3,000 children across Eastbourne are set to be inspired by a set of bestselling environmental children’s books, thanks to a generous donation from holiday letting agency Classic Cottages.

As part of their commitment to local community projects and sustainability, Classic Cottages, which has an office in Battle, is donating 10 full sets of the Wild Tribe Heroes books to primary schools across Eastbourne.

Written by former Uckfield resident, teacher and environmental campaigner Ellie Jackson, each book is based on a true story and introduces young readers to real-world challenges such as plastic pollution, climate change and habitat loss - always with a hopeful message and practical ways children can help.

Liz Arnell, Marketing Co-ordinator for Classic Cottages, said:“We’re proud to support local schools with these brilliant books. Educating the next generation on environmental issues is so important, and we hope this sparks plenty of conversation and action in classrooms across Eastbourne. Earlier this summer we teamed up with Plastic Free Eastbourne for a beach clean and found an array of plastic waste including bottles, cups and nylon fishing line, which really brought home the importance of raising awareness at a young age. By donating the Wild Tribe Heroes series, we want to inspire children to feel empowered to protect their environment and show that even small actions can make a big difference.”

Author Ellie Jackson (centre) with Liz Arnell (left) and Dominique Adams from Classic Cottages, with a selection of Ellie’s best-selling environmental children’s books.

The Wild Tribe Heroes are the number one bestselling series covering these issues and have reached over two million children across the UK, receiving personal support from Sir David Attenborough. Each school receiving the books will also be given access to a suite of free teaching materials and ideas for creating their own School Environment Day, helping to bring the stories to life and encourage wider discussion around environmental stewardship.

Oliver Sterno, Director of Plastic Free Eastbourne, said: "Ellie Jackson's 'Wild Tribe Heroes' collection of educational books is helping to drive our campaign forward. Each book is about a creature who faces a challenge to do with environmental problems. The outcome of each story is positive. Meanwhile, the reader learns a lot about how to become involved in trying to improve our world. Classic Cottages has been working recently with Plastic Free Easbourne, bringing our two organisations together in our efforts to make a positive difference in the way we live. The schools which will be benefiting from this generous provision have already shown their commitment to encouraging their pupils to face the challenges of our environment."

Author Ellie Jackson added: “I’m thrilled that Classic Cottages is helping to share these stories with so many children in Eastbourne. These books are all about empowering children to make a difference - whether that’s through recycling, litter picking, energy conservation, planting trees or simply caring about the world around them.”

To find out more or if you would like to see these books in your local school, visit www.wildtribeheroes.com