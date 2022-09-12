Eastbourne schools remember Queen Elizabeth II

Shinewater School had a special message for the Queen on Friday (September 9): “Thank you, for your service.”

In a special assembly the children looked at Queen Elizabeth's life and the many things she achieved and then they formed the ‘thank you’ message in the playground.

Willingdon Community School collapsed the timetable on Friday to give their condolences to the royal family. Headteacher Emily May led an assembly to each year group on how the school values were represented so well in everything the Queen did. She said: “From respect and honesty to compassion and courtesy, the school couldn't have wished for a better role model.”

Head students at the Willingdon Community School commemorative table

The students then had a tutor period where they were able reflect on the life of the Queen. The school then held a two-minute silence to show their respects. Mrs May said: “The behaviour of our students was impeccable throughout the day. Whilst many students coped very well, many staff were devastated by the news. It was lovely seeing our community unite to support each other.”

The school has a place of remembrance open this week (September 12-16) with lilies and a photo of the Queen. The school will also be launching an art competition to help contribute to a fantastic wall art display on the life of our monarch.

Willingdon student Chloe Haizeiden said: “For all her 70 years as Queen she achieved so much for the country. Her selflessness and determination always shone through even in the darkest and most difficult times. She was always a constant in everyone’s lives and will always be remembered.

Student Koby Farrell said: “We are devastated by hearing the uprising news that Queen Elizabeth II has sadly passed. For many she was more than a queen; she was an icon and an admirable person to many people she served for 70 amazing and glorious years.”

Shinewater School react to the news