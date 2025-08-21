Exam Successes at the Flagship School

By Liam Collins
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Oscar Wardshawplaceholder image
Oscar Wardshaw
Flaghsip School, a Special School for young people with social, emotional and mental health needs (SEMH), is proud to announce the success of its very first GCSE cohort. Every student has achieved the qualifications required to progress to the next stage of their education, training, or employment.

These results mark a significant milestone in the school’s history and reflect the commitment of students, the dedication of staff, and the support of parents and carers.

Particular congratulations go to Oscar Wardshaw, w​ho achieved an average of grade 5 across his GCSEs and will now move on to Seaford Head Sixth Form to study A Levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Liam Collins said: "We are delighted with the achievements of our first GCSE cohort. Their hard work and resilience have set a strong foundation for the years to come, and we wish them every success in the future."

Related topics:GCSEs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice